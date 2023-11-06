Intelligent Vending Machine Market Size, Outlook, Share, Segmentation Analysis, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive report on the global Intelligent Vending Machine market, providing valuable insights into the various factors influencing its growth. The report offers a deep analysis of market drivers, constraints, and opportunities, allowing readers to gain a thorough understanding of market dynamics. Additionally, it presents a detailed examination of industry trends and developments that are shaping the global Intelligent Vending Machine market. The report includes a comprehensive assessment of the market at both the global and regional levels, providing invaluable insights for businesses and stakeholders.

Market Overview

In 2021, the global Intelligent Vending Machine market reached a size of $19,311 million. It is projected to experience significant growth, with a forecasted market size of $51,441.4 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Factors Influencing the Market

Several key factors are driving the growth of the global Intelligent Vending Machine market:

: Intelligent vending machines are widely adopted due to the growing demand for user interface-based transactions. Contactless transactions are gaining popularity with the increasing use of ATM cards and mobile banking.: The rising number of technological advancements and changes in consumer purchasing patterns are forecasted to benefit the market during the study period.: The growing number of commercial places and retail shops are adopting vending shops to avoid any delays in service, which will benefit the market.: The rising inclination toward junk food is expected to benefit the Intelligent Vending Machine market. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sales of junk food decreased in the first half of 2020 due to government-imposed lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market rebounded after lockdown restrictions were lifted. Businesses adapted to the pandemic by supplying hygienic products, including masks, which increased market demand. For instance, in 2020, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. developed a smart vending machine that offers hygienic items like masks, wet tissues, and disinfectant sprays.

North America : North America holds the largest share in the Intelligent Vending Machine market. The regions growth is attributed to the increasing installation of vending machines in retail stores, commercial places, and supermarkets. The regions emphasis on advanced products and technological innovations is expected to drive the market.

Regional AnalysisKey Competitors

Key players in the Intelligent Vending Machine market include:



Azkoyen Group

Crane Co.

FAS INTERNATIONAL S.R.L.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Glory Ltd.

Canteen, Ingenico S.A.

Intel Corporation

Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.

Royal Vendors, Inc.

Digital Media Vending International LLC. Other prominent companies

Market Segmentation

The global Intelligent Vending Machine market is segmented based on machine type, product dispensed, application, and region:



Machine Type :



Free-Standing

Wall-Mounted

Product Dispensed :



Salty and Savory Snacks



Bakery Products



Confectionery Products



Beverages

Others

Application :



Retail Sites



Public Transport Hubs



Offices/Institutions



Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)



Shopping Centers Others

