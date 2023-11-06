Global Cladding Market 2023 Future Growth, New Developments, Company Performance And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Cladding Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Cladding Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Cladding Market is valued at approximately USD 210.41 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Cladding is a process of covering one material with another for the purpose of improving its appearance, durability, or functionality. In construction, cladding refers to the application of one material over another to provide a protective layer and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the buildings exterior. Common materials used for cladding in construction include wood, metal, stone, brick, and composite materials. Cladding can be applied to walls, roofs, and other surfaces of a building. It serves as a protective barrier against weather and environmental factors, and can also provide thermal insulation to improve energy efficiency. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as aesthetics and durability cladding provide, coupled with technological advancements.

In addition, the increase in infrastructure and non-residential construction projects is acting as a major driving factor for market growth. According to Statista, The worldwide construction industrys income is anticipated to increase consistently during the coming years. It is anticipated to grow by more than two times from its current size by 2030. In 2020, the construction market was worth 6.4 trillion dollars, and by 2030, it is anticipated to be worth 14.4 trillion, thus, in turn, these factors are expected to escalate the demand for cladding in the global market. Furthermore, Urbanization and infrastructural developments, as well as the rise in population and emerging economies are presenting lucrative opportunities for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, the high cost of maintenance is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cladding market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising urbanization, population growth, and per capita income in emerging nations, along with increased construction activity. Whereas, North America is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as rising residential demand, government efforts to improve social infrastructure, and more understanding of the advantages of weather protection for buildings are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Kingspan Group Plc

Carea Group

GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd

Rieger Architectural Products Ltd.

OmniMax International, LLC

CGL Systems Ltd.

SFS Group AG

Cladding Corp

Centria Architectural system

Trespa International B.V.

In September 2022 , Kingspan Group acquires Ondura as part of its development into the Roofing and Waterproofing sector. Both customers and the environment benefit from high-quality systems and products that reduce the amount of energy and carbon emitted by buildings. Kingspan, the worlds foremost provider of high-performance insulation and cutting-edge building envelope solutions, are happy to announce our ongoing entry into the roofing and waterproofing market through the acquisition of Ondura Group.

In October 2021 , OmniMax International has acquired Verde Industries, Inc. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Verde is a top producer of superior roof flashing and plastic weather-blocking products. In order to complement OmniMaxs residential building and roof drainage solutions, Verde will operate as a subsidiary of OmniMax and be integrated into its Consumer business. Customers of both companies will benefit substantially from the combined businesses, which will offer a wider range of products, better service in more regions, and expanded investments across the larger manufacturing footprint.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Product:

Steel

Aluminum

Fiber Cement

Composite Material

Terracotta

Ceramic

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

