Global Defoamers Market 2023 | Business Overview, New Share, Trends Analysis And Forecast To 2032

Global Defoamers market is valued at approximately USD 3.26 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Defoamers are often known as antifoaming agents. These are chemicals that are used in industrial operations to lessen and prevent the creation of foam. Defoamers often retain their surface-active capabilities and are insoluble in a foamy media. They provide crucial qualities such as low viscosity and quick spreading on foamy surfaces. Defoamers are drawn to air-liquid surfaces, where they prevent foam lamellas from forming. This causes the surface foam to dissolve and air bubbles to pop. Raw materials used in the products manufacturing include silicone compounds, wax, mineral and vegetable oils, ethylene glycol, and propylene glycol. Siloxane, silicone glycols, and silicone fluids are silicon compounds used in the manufacture of defoamers. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as rising usage of the products in several agrochemicals, including pesticides and fertilizers, and the significant increase in the infrastructure of water treatment, coupled with the increasing focus on wastewater treatment and management, as defoamers are widely used in wastewater treatment plants to prevent the formation of foam during the treatment process.

In addition, the demand for defoamers is growing in various industries such as food and beverage, pulp and paper, water treatment, oil and gas, paints & coating and pharmaceuticals. The growth in these industries is driving the demand for defoamers as they are used to prevent and reduce foam formation during various manufacturing and processing operations. According to Statista, The market for pulp and paper was estimated to be worth 351.53 billion dollars in 2021 and was projected to rise by 0.72% in 2022. In 2021, a total of 203 million tons of recycled paper pulp were used to make paper, the global paint and coatings industry is expected to be worth approximately 160 billion dollars in 2021 at a growth rate of 4.92%, thus, in turn, these factors are expected to escalate the demand for vaccines in the global market. Furthermore, the expansion into new applications, as well as technical advancements in the product development process are projected to generate lucrative opportunities in the near future for market growth over the forthcoming years. However, the use of certain chemicals in defoamers is restricted by environmental regulations, which limit the types of products that can be used. This can be a challenge for manufacturers, as they need to ensure that their products meet regulatory requirements and hence, restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Defoamers market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the Strong economic growth in the area has led to positive trends in key end-user industries that represent market expansion. Whereas, Europe is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasting period. Factors such as the existence of pulp and paper producers in Western Europe, along with a substantial demand for water treatment. The use of defoamers that adhere to environmental requirements is the attention of regulatory organizations in Europe. In a number of municipal and industrial applications, the government has strengthened the usage of processed water burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

In November 2022, Evoniks Coating Additives business line has expanded its offering with the addition of a new deaerator. The new deaerator, TEGO(R) Airex 923, is a highly compatible 100% active organic polymer that exhibits higher efficiency and was specifically created for radiation-cured wood coatings. UV-curable coatings offer a number of benefits: They are practically generally applicable, and environmentally benign as well as their application process is quick, effective, and fruitful. Yet there are also foaming problems with this kind of coating method. Evonik offers defoamers and deaerators with a variety of application profiles, depending on the specific formulation features and the application conditions selected. Evonik now offers TEGO(R) Airex 923, a powerful deaerator for radiation-curing wood and furniture treatments.

In October 2022, Dow Corning Corporation introduced the worlds first recyclable silicone self-sealing tyre solution. The approach has been effectively applied in Bridgestones recently unveiled B-SEALS tyre sealant technology. Dows new SiLASTIC SST-2650 Self-sealing Silicone satisfies the high performance and sustainability requirements of self-sealing tyre producers while also offering motorists and passengers a more lightweight, secure, and long-lasting alternative.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

