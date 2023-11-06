               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Connected Car Market Growth Status, Share, Size, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast 2032


(MENAFN- Alliance News) Exploring the Future of the Connected Car Market

The realm of connected cars is undergoing a remarkable shift, with groundbreaking innovations and a rapidly expanding market. Understanding the dynamics and foresight of the Connected Car market is paramount for those seeking a deeper understanding of its trends, growth factors, and global impact.

Market Growth and Projections

The global Connected Car Market is poised for substantial growth, forecasted to soar from an estimated USD 27.0 billion in 2021 to a staggering USD 64.2 billion by 2030. This growth projection reflects an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Drivers for Market Growth

The surge in demand for connected cars can be attributed to various factors, notably the enforcement of rigorous safety regulations, the increasing adoption of high-end and luxury cars, and the proliferation of integrated connectivity solutions in vehicles.

Insights from the Report

This comprehensive analysis encompasses an extensive repository of critical insights, ranging from major industry players, supply chain trends, financial statistics, to pivotal technological advancements within the sector. The report scrutinizes impending strategies, mergers, and acquisitions influencing the connected car landscape.

Market Segmentation

The segmentation of the Connected Car market is a comprehensive one, delving into the varied facets of product type, applications, and geographical distribution.

By Service:

  • ICE & EV
  • OTA
  • Navigation
  • Cybersecurity
  • Multimedia Streaming
  • Social Media
  • E-Call
  • Autopilot
  • Home Integration

By Hardware:

  • Intelligent Antenna
  • Telematics Control Unit
  • Keyless Entry System

By Form:

  • Embedded
  • Tethered
  • Integrated

By End Market:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

By Transponder:

  • Onboard Unit
  • Roadside Unit

By Network:

  • DSRC
  • Cellular

By EV Service:

  • Navigation
  • Remote Diagnostics
  • Multimedia Streaming
  • Cyber Security

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East & Africa
Strategic Insights and Analysis

The report delves into comprehensive strategic insights, offering a lucid roadmap for industry professionals, decision-makers, and stakeholders, aiding in shaping informed business strategies.

