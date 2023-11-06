Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Analysis 2023 To 20302 Promising Growth And Competitive Landscape

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market is valued at approximately USD 3.02 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) are robotic devices that operates autonomously in seawater. UUV is highly adopted for underwater commercial, security, and scientific research as well as for ocean exploration projects. These vehicles are gaining high traction in various applications including navigation, underwater search and survey, maritime surveillance, communication, and others. The flourishing growth of the oil & gas industry, rising concerns over maritime security and naval cross-border threats, coupled with the increasing development of underwater artificial intelligence systems are the primary factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

In addition, the increasing deep-water oil & gas production owing to the surge in demand for energy resources is further excels the market expansion. For instance, CNOOC- China based state-owned offshore oil and gas company, has declared a rise in capital spending from USD 12.3 billion to USD 13.7 billion (CNY 85.0 billion to CNY 95.0 billion) during 2020. n the same year, the company planned to drill 227 exploratory wells and collect 3D seismic data covering 27,000 square kilometers. Consequentially, the growing capital expenditure of offshore oil & gas companies is directly associated with the growth of the unmanned underwater vehicles market. Furthermore, the growing use of UUVs for mine disposal & anti-submarine warfare operations, as well as the rising innovations in the innovations in Unmanned underwater vehicles are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high cost of UUVs and lack of effective communication systems are hindering market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in commercial and defense sectors, along with the presence of key market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as the growing investments in the defense sector, as well as the rising contracts with UUV OEMs from different countries are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Boeing

Fugro

General Dynamics Corporation

International Submarine Engineering

KONGSBERG

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Saab AB

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

In 2022, Kongsberg Maritime declared that the company is intended to supply Polish shipbuilder Remontowa Shipbuilding SA (RSB) to three shipsets of Kongsberg HUGIN AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) systems and associated HiPAP positioning and communication systems for three newbuild warships for the Polish Navy.

In 2022, Boeing announced that the company has received a reward of USD 72.5 million from The US Navy in order to provide a prototype of a very large, unmanned submarine for testing purposes, ahead of five of the same models already in production.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Type:

Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

By Product Type:

Small Vehicle

High-Capacity Electric Vehicle

Work Class Vehicle

Heavy Work Class Vehicle

By Propulsion System:

Electric System

Mechanical System

Hybrid System

By Application:

Commercial Exploration

Scientific Research

Defense

Miscellaneous

By Payload:

Camera

Sensors

Inertial Navigation Systems

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

