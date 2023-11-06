Natural Disaster Detection Iot Market Recent Trends, In-Depth Analysis, Size And Forecast 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) Report Ocean introduces a fresh report examining the Natural Disaster Detection IoT Market , encompassing its size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast up to 2032. This comprehensive analysis delves into various industry components and growth patterns that offer valuable insights for anticipating the markets future trajectory.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Natural Disaster Detection IoT Market, which includes a full table of contents, over 200 tables and figures, and charts. The report provides precise information on the market before and after the COVID-19 outbreak, segmented by region.

Global Natural Disaster Detection IoT Market is valued at approximately USD 0.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 36.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Sensors that monitor factors such as volcanic activity, water levels, and barometric pressure gather data in close to real time using IoT devices. The sensors give early warnings for wildfires, tornadoes, volcanic activities, cloudbursts, and earthquakes. Additionally, any infrastructure, including critical infrastructure, can be protected through predictive maintenance. The Natural Disaster Detection IoT market is expanding because of factors such as use of IoT devices and sensors to predict disasters in advance, increasing government initiatives to use IoT in emergency planning, and reduction in damage and economic loss with disaster warnings.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of 'Natural Disaster Detection IoT Market' Report: -https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt2517

The market is growing as a result of an increase in government initiatives to use IoT technology to handle natural disasters. To assist state, municipal, tribal, and territorial governments in responding to and recovering from catastrophic emergencies or disasters, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, for one, allots $50 billion to the Federal Emergency Management Agencys Disaster Relief Fund. In the event that a natural disaster does strike, the combination of IoT-enabled analytics, devices, and networks will speed up intelligent decision-making and enhance total reaction times. National Centers for Environmental Information also claims that there were 18 weather/climate crisis incidents in 2022 that caused the United States to sustain losses of at least $1 billion apiece. Thus high cost of loss in the region is catering to the adoption of IoT technology in natural disaster management. Moreover, growing adoption of satellite remote sensing and GIS for disaster risk minimization and prevention and predictive analysis with AI and data analytics tools is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market. However, vulnerabilities of IoT devices and inaccurate data entering AI systems stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Natural Disaster Detection IoT Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of preparedness for natural disasters with satellite IoT and rising government support. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising government support, and use of seismic monitoring and early warning system for natural disaster detection.

Nec Corporation

Blackberry

Semtech

Sony

Nokia

SAP

Intel

Green Stream Technologies

Earth Networks

Responscity Systems

In February 2022, a collaboration agreement between NEC and the City of Kawasaki in the Kanagawa Prefecture was formed addressing their cooperation and partnership in disaster-proof urban development based on digital technology. A Japanese municipality had never before taken such an unusual action.

In September 2022, an agreement was signed between Semtech and Sierra Wireless to build a comprehensive IoT platform and facilitate the transition to a smarter, more sustainable world.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component offerings of key players.

By Component:

Hardware

Solution

Software

By Application:

Flood Detection

Drought Detection

Wildfire Detection

Landslide Detection

Other

By Communication System:

First Responder Tools

Satellite-Assisted Equipment

Vehicle-Ready Gateways

Emergency Response Radars

By End-User:

Government Organizations

Private Companies

Law Enforcement Agencies

Rescue Personnel

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Comprehensive Market Insights : Delve into the depths of the Natural Disaster Detection IoT Market Report to gain an all-encompassing and meticulous analysis of the market landscape. Uncover details such as market size, share, trends, and growth catalysts, which provide invaluable perspectives on both the present market scenario and its promising future prospects.

Reliable Projections : Rely on the reports dependable forecasts and projections, which are underpinned by rigorous research methodologies, insights into industry expenditures, and assessments of market expansion rates. These foresights empower businesses to make well-informed decisions and chart out effective strategies for the times ahead.

In-depth Competition Analysis : Equip yourself with an extensive evaluation of key market players, their array of products, and the strategies they employ. This comprehensive understanding arms businesses with the knowledge needed to not only comprehend their rivals but also to craft strategies that position them ahead in the dynamic market arena.

Clear Market Scope and Segmentation : Gain clarity on the broad expanse of the market through the reports clear delineation of market scope. With detailed insights into diverse market segments and their growth potential, businesses can discern and capitalize on opportunities that align with their objectives.

Insightful Regional Examination : Assess the markets performance across different regions, enabling enterprises to pinpoint lucrative markets and tailor their approaches accordingly. With region-specific insights, businesses can adapt strategies that resonate with the unique dynamics of each area.

Evaluation of Industry Technology : Grasp the pulse of technological progress within the Natural Disaster Detection IoT market. The report dissects cutting-edge advancements and trends, providing businesses with a window into emerging technologies that have the potential to reshape the industry.

Dynamics of Supply and Demand : Acquire a profound comprehension of supply-demand dynamics. This understanding empowers businesses to optimize production, distribution, and inventory management processes, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency.

Informed Investment Decision Making : Leverage the reports critical information and data-driven insights to facilitate informed investment choices within the Natural Disaster Detection IoT market. Equipped with this knowledge, businesses can confidently allocate resources to avenues with the greatest potential for returns.

Unveiling Long-Term Growth Avenues : Through the scrutiny of trends and growth stimulants, the report illuminates the enduring opportunities the Natural Disaster Detection IoT market holds. By identifying these sustainable growth prospects, businesses are poised to set a course for lasting success.

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today's competitive environment. Report Ocean is a 'one-stop solution' for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

COMTEX_443021624/2796/2023-11-06T04:28:24