5G Chipset Market Size, Outlook, Prominent Players, Share, Revenue, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) In 2021, the global 5G chipset market demonstrated its potential with a size of US$ 13.9 billion. The market is set to embark on a remarkable journey, as projections indicate a substantial expansion to US$ 75.5 billion by 2030. This growth is underpinned by an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Unlocking the Power of 5G Chipsets

5G chipsets, consisting of integrated circuits housing various electronic components, are pivotal in governing data flow management systems. They play a crucial role in ensuring efficient data processing within devices, making them essential components in the age of 5G technology.

Factors Influencing the Market

The 5G chipset market is poised for growth due to several key drivers:

: The market is expected to flourish owing to the increasing demand for high-speed internet. The wide-reaching network coverage for applications such as telemedicine, augmented reality, multiuser gaming, autonomous driving, distance learning, and telemedicine is expected to fuel market growth.: The surging demand for mobile broadband technology, high-speed data transfer, and data processing underpins the development of 5G wireless technology. Growing disposable incomes and the demand for smart technology further contribute to the markets growth.: The growing adoption of 5G technology in consumer electronic devices and business-to-business (B2B) communication systems presents significant growth opportunities for the 5G chipset market.: However, the high cost of 5G chipsets may present challenges to the widespread adoption of the technology during the forecast period. Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic left a significant imprint on the 5G chipset market. While it created challenges, it also led to an increase in demand for three-dimensional printing solutions across various industries. However, the pandemic brought about issues related to the shortage of skilled labor and delays or cancellations of projects due to lockdowns around the world.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the 5G chipset market. Rapid innovations, strategic steps, and government efforts to roll out 5G technology provide a conducive environment for market growth. Furthermore, 5G networks are being established in numerous countries across the region, paving the way for significant global market contributions.

Key Market Competitors

Prominent companies in the 5G chipset market include:



Qualcomm Incorporated

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Unisoc Communications, Inc.

Xilinx Inc. Qorvo, Inc.

Market Segmentation

The global 5G chipset market is segmented based on frequency, processing node, end-users, and regions:



Frequency Type :



Sub-6GHz



mmWave

Sub-6GHz + mmWave

Processing Node Type :



7 nm



10 nm

Others

End-users :



Manufacturing



Healthcare



IT and telecom



Energy and Utilities



Automotive and Transportation



Supply Chain and Logistics



Government and Public Safety Agriculture

