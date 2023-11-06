Industrial Water Purification System Market 2023 Industry Size, Shares, Segment And Forecast Up To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global industrial water purification system market focuses on treating water for specific industrial processes, including raw water purification, boiler feed water purification, and cooling tower water purification. Its essential for industries that rely on purified water for various purposes, excluding wastewater treatment systems.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR354

Market Drivers

Advancements in water purification methods, particularly in membrane-based technologies, are propelling the global industrial water purification system market. Ongoing research is devoted to developing efficient membranes, such as carbon nanotube-based and biomimetic membranes. Additionally, the discovery of new contaminants and the establishment of new pollution control standards are driving market growth.

Segmentation by Treatment

The global industrial water purification system market is categorized by treatment into three main segments:



Raw Water Purification Systems

Boiler Feed Water Purification Systems Cooling Tower Water Purification Systems

Raw water is typically untreated natural water used for various industrial purposes, including cooling and rinsing. It may also undergo purification for human consumption. Boiler feed water purification systems are crucial for protecting boiler components by removing materials like iron, silica, calcium, and more. Cooling tower water purification systems eliminate chlorides, water hardness, and biological materials to maintain cooling tower components.

Segmentation by Technology

This market is further segmented based on technology into two key categories:



Chemical-Based Water Purification Membrane-Based Water Purification

Chemical-based purification methods include processes like carbon filtering, chlorine filtering, and desalination. Membrane-based purification, on the other hand, encompasses filtration and reverse osmosis. One notable membrane-based method is ultrafiltration, which separates solids and viruses from water, mainly for demineralization and deionization in industries.

End-User Segmentation

The global industrial water purification system market serves a variety of end-users, which include:



Energy and Mining Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Industrial Manufacturing

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry Textile Industry

For instance, the energy and mining industry has a significant market share due to the demand for water purification in power plants, such as coal-fired and nuclear facilities. In the oil and gas industry, industrial water purification systems are used for wastewater recycling and cooling tower water treatment.

Geographical Regions

The global industrial water purification system market covers several regions:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East, Africa, Americas, and Europe are all integral regions in this market. Notably, the Middle East, specifically the UAE, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, plays a significant role in revenue generation. APAC is one of the fastest-growing markets, with countries like South Korea, Japan, and China experiencing substantial growth, particularly in membrane-based water purification technology.

Key Players

The global industrial water purification system market features several key players, including:



Filtra Systems

Lenntech

Nitto Group

Dow Chemical Company

Toray Advanced Materials

Purotech

Water Professionals

Aquatech International

Calgon Carbon Evoqua Water Technologies

Other notable vendors in the market include Suez, Ecolab, GE, AquafreshRO, Abhiro, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, 3M, and Culligan.

Conclusion

The global industrial water purification system market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, stricter regulations, and increased research and development in water purification methods. Different end-users, technologies, and treatments cater to the diverse needs of various industries. This market is set to play a vital role in ensuring a sustainable and purified water supply for industrial processes.

About Report Ocean

Report Ocean is a leading provider of market research reports, delivering both quantitative and qualitative research results. The companys extensive global network and industry coverage ensure comprehensive and informative research reports. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, advanced analysis tools, and years of expertise, Report Ocean consistently delivers research results that exceed expectations.

COMTEX_443021671/2796/2023-11-06T04:29:50