Parking Management Market Size, Outlook, Prominent Players, Share, Challenges And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) In 2021, the global parking management market demonstrated its robust presence with a market size of US$ 36.9 billion. The journey forward looks even more promising, with projections indicating substantial growth, as the market is expected to reach a remarkable US$ 51.9 billion by 2030. This significant expansion is bolstered by a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Demystifying Parking Management
Parking management systems are designed to assist drivers in easily locating parking spaces. These solutions provide real-time vehicle monitoring, traveler information systems, video surveillance, and more. They offer a seamless and convenient experience for travelers, reminding them of available e-parking spaces and their exact locations. Some sophisticated systems even enable users to reserve parking spaces via mobile devices.
Key Market Drivers
Several factors are shaping the parking management market: Efficient Traffic Management
: The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for effective traffic management. Parking management solutions provide users with mobile solutions, enhancing travel comfort. They help optimize parking spaces in real-time, reducing wastage and driving the adoption of parking management systems. Cloud Computing Adoption
: The increasing adoption of cloud computing technology is expected to positively impact the parking management market during the study period. Overcoming Challenges
Despite its potential for growth, the parking management market faces challenges. Concerns related to security may limit the markets overall growth during the study period.
The Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the parking management market. Demand decreased due to stringent lockdown restrictions imposed by governments in various regions. Fear of the pandemic also discouraged people from going out, significantly reducing the demand for parking management services.
Regional Dominance
North America is forecasted to lead the parking management market, with the United States and Canada contributing significantly. The regions developed economies enable substantial investments in cutting-edge parking management products and services. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, driven by government spending on smart city development, increasing disposable income, and growing demand for convenient parking solutions.
Key Market Competitors
Key players in the parking management market include:
DEPLOT Bond Traffic Solutions FlashParking, Inc. TIBA Parking Infocomm Group LLC Passport Inc. Nex Valet LLC Amano McGann SAP SE Q-Free ASA Parkmobile USA Inc. Siemens AG
Market Segmentation
The global parking management market is segmented based on components, parking sites, deployment models, applications, and regions:
Components :
Solutions Parking Sites :
Access Control Security & Surveillance Revenue Management Parking Reservation Management Valet Parking Management Services
Consulting Services System Integration & Deployment Support & Maintenance
Off-street Parking On-street Parking Deployment Models : Applications :
Transport Transit Commercial Government
