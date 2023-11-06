Parking Management Market Size, Outlook, Prominent Players, Share, Challenges And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) In 2021, the global parking management market demonstrated its robust presence with a market size of US$ 36.9 billion. The journey forward looks even more promising, with projections indicating substantial growth, as the market is expected to reach a remarkable US$ 51.9 billion by 2030. This significant expansion is bolstered by a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol1287

Demystifying Parking Management

Parking management systems are designed to assist drivers in easily locating parking spaces. These solutions provide real-time vehicle monitoring, traveler information systems, video surveillance, and more. They offer a seamless and convenient experience for travelers, reminding them of available e-parking spaces and their exact locations. Some sophisticated systems even enable users to reserve parking spaces via mobile devices.

Key Market Drivers

Several factors are shaping the parking management market:

: The market is primarily driven by the growing demand for effective traffic management. Parking management solutions provide users with mobile solutions, enhancing travel comfort. They help optimize parking spaces in real-time, reducing wastage and driving the adoption of parking management systems.: The increasing adoption of cloud computing technology is expected to positively impact the parking management market during the study period. Overcoming Challenges

Despite its potential for growth, the parking management market faces challenges. Concerns related to security may limit the markets overall growth during the study period.

The Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the parking management market. Demand decreased due to stringent lockdown restrictions imposed by governments in various regions. Fear of the pandemic also discouraged people from going out, significantly reducing the demand for parking management services.

Regional Dominance

North America is forecasted to lead the parking management market, with the United States and Canada contributing significantly. The regions developed economies enable substantial investments in cutting-edge parking management products and services. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate, driven by government spending on smart city development, increasing disposable income, and growing demand for convenient parking solutions.

Key Market Competitors

Key players in the parking management market include:



DEPLOT

Bond Traffic Solutions

FlashParking, Inc.

TIBA Parking

Infocomm Group LLC

Passport Inc.

Nex Valet LLC

Amano McGann

SAP SE

Q-Free ASA

Parkmobile USA Inc. Siemens AG

Market Segmentation

The global parking management market is segmented based on components, parking sites, deployment models, applications, and regions:



Components :



Solutions





Access Control





Security & Surveillance





Revenue Management





Parking Reservation Management



Valet Parking Management



Services





Consulting Services





System Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Parking Sites :



Off-street Parking

On-street Parking

Deployment Models :



On-premises

Cloud

Applications :



Transport Transit



Commercial Government

About Report Ocean

Report Ocean is a trusted provider of market research reports, delivering high-quality insights to clients across various industries. Their mission is to help clients achieve their top-line and bottom-line objectives, ultimately enhancing their market share in todays competitive landscape. Report Ocean is a reliable source for innovative market research reports, offering a comprehensive solution to individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

COMTEX_443021795/2796/2023-11-06T04:38:28