Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) In 2021, the global melt-blown nonwoven market exhibited significant strength with a market size of US$ 8.9 billion. The journey ahead looks even more promising, as projections indicate substantial growth, with the market expected to reach a staggering US$ 19.9 billion by 2030. This remarkable expansion is underpinned by a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Unveiling Melt-Blown Nonwoven
Melt-blown nonwoven is a groundbreaking fabric created by utilizing a melt-blown spinning technique, where thermoplastic fiber-forming polymers are extruded through tiny nozzles at high-speed while subjected to blowing gas, constituting the classic fabrication process.
Key Market Drivers
Several factors are influencing the melt-blown nonwoven market: Healthcare Demand
: The growing demand from the healthcare industry is a prominent driver of market growth. The developing medical infrastructure, increased surgical procedures, and demand for essential medical equipment have contributed significantly. Hygiene and Lifestyle
: Increasing awareness of hygiene and changing lifestyles are forecast to significantly contribute to market growth. Products such as sanitary napkins, baby diapers, sanitary towels, tampons, and more are driving the demand for melt-blown nonwovens. Overcoming Challenges
While the melt-blown nonwoven market is on a growth trajectory, it faces challenges in the form of high polymer prices, which could potentially limit market growth during the study period.
The Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the melt-blown nonwoven market. While there was a surge in demand for healthcare-related products, the automotive and electronics sectors experienced a substantial drop in revenue, affecting the demand for melt-blown nonwoven.
Regional Dominance
The Asia-Pacific region leads the melt-blown nonwoven market, driven by robust demand from various end-user industries such as healthcare, personal care, hygiene, and electronics. Early adoption of advanced technology also plays a crucial role in bolstering the market in this region.
Key Market Competitors
Key players in the melt-blown nonwoven market include:
Dun & Low Kimberly-Clarke Mogul Dow Chemical DuPont Irema Ireland Atex PFNonwovens Fiberweb Technical Nonwovens Toray Xiamen Xiyao Trading Co., Ltd. Freudenberg Performance Materials Oerlikon Jinan Xinghua Nonwoven Fabric
Market Segmentation
The global melt-blown nonwoven market is segmented based on raw materials, product types, applications, and regions:
Raw Materials :
Polypropylene Polyester Polystyrene Polyurethane Polyamides Polycarbonate Product Types :
Fine Fiber Melt-Blown Nonwovens Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens Applications :
Automotive Medical Environmental Electronics Personal Hygiene
