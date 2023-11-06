Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Report And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) In 2021, the global melt-blown nonwoven market exhibited significant strength with a market size of US$ 8.9 billion. The journey ahead looks even more promising, as projections indicate substantial growth, with the market expected to reach a staggering US$ 19.9 billion by 2030. This remarkable expansion is underpinned by a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Unveiling Melt-Blown Nonwoven

Melt-blown nonwoven is a groundbreaking fabric created by utilizing a melt-blown spinning technique, where thermoplastic fiber-forming polymers are extruded through tiny nozzles at high-speed while subjected to blowing gas, constituting the classic fabrication process.

Key Market Drivers

Several factors are influencing the melt-blown nonwoven market:

: The growing demand from the healthcare industry is a prominent driver of market growth. The developing medical infrastructure, increased surgical procedures, and demand for essential medical equipment have contributed significantly.: Increasing awareness of hygiene and changing lifestyles are forecast to significantly contribute to market growth. Products such as sanitary napkins, baby diapers, sanitary towels, tampons, and more are driving the demand for melt-blown nonwovens. Overcoming Challenges

While the melt-blown nonwoven market is on a growth trajectory, it faces challenges in the form of high polymer prices, which could potentially limit market growth during the study period.

The Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the melt-blown nonwoven market. While there was a surge in demand for healthcare-related products, the automotive and electronics sectors experienced a substantial drop in revenue, affecting the demand for melt-blown nonwoven.

Regional Dominance

The Asia-Pacific region leads the melt-blown nonwoven market, driven by robust demand from various end-user industries such as healthcare, personal care, hygiene, and electronics. Early adoption of advanced technology also plays a crucial role in bolstering the market in this region.

Key Market Competitors

Key players in the melt-blown nonwoven market include:



Dun & Low

Kimberly-Clarke

Mogul

Dow Chemical

DuPont

Irema Ireland

Atex

PFNonwovens

Fiberweb Technical Nonwovens

Toray

Xiamen Xiyao Trading Co., Ltd.

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Oerlikon Jinan Xinghua Nonwoven Fabric

Market Segmentation

The global melt-blown nonwoven market is segmented based on raw materials, product types, applications, and regions:



Raw Materials :



Polypropylene



Polyester



Polystyrene



Polyurethane



Polyamides

Polycarbonate

Product Types :



Fine Fiber Melt-Blown Nonwovens

Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens

Applications :



Automotive



Medical



Environmental



Electronics Personal Hygiene

