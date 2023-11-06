Shared Mobility Market Size, Demand, Share, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) In 2021, the global shared mobility market reported a substantial market size of US$ 40.9 billion. The future holds even greater promise, with projections indicating remarkable growth. The market is set to skyrocket to an astounding US$ 1339.4 billion by 2030, showcasing an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Unpacking Shared Mobility

Shared mobility encompasses transportation resources and services shared by users. This dynamic concept enhances the utilization of various vehicle types, including cars, motorcycles, buses, scooters, and more. Shared mobility provides a cost-effective, short-term alternative to car ownership.

Key Market Drivers

The global shared mobility market is propelled by several critical factors:

: Mounting concerns over environmental pollution are driving the growth of the shared mobility market. It offers a more sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation, reducing the impact on the environment.: High costs associated with personal vehicle ownership make car sharing an attractive option for commuting long distances. It offers significant cost savings for users.: Rapidly growing government initiatives to promote mobility sharing further boost the market. Governments are actively advocating for eco-friendly transportation solutions.: The rapid rise in the global population, coupled with increasing employment rates, provides ample growth opportunities for shared mobility. Challenges

One of the primary challenges facing the shared mobility market is the lack of awareness among a significant portion of the population. Raising awareness is crucial to unlock the markets full potential.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a substantial impact on the shared mobility market. Stringent government regulations restricted movement, leading to a sharp decline in demand for shared mobility services. The pandemic also prompted many companies to implement work-from-home policies, resulting in a significant reduction in daily commute activities.

Regional Growth

The Asia-Pacific shared mobility market is poised to experience rapid growth due to factors like increasing on-road traffic and the high cost of vehicle ownership. Growing populations in countries such as India and China, combined with government efforts to combat pollution, are expected to drive the markets expansion.

Key Market Competitors

Notable players in the shared mobility market include:



Maxi Mobility

ANI Technologies Ltd.

Yulu Bikes Ltd.

Meru Mobility Tech Ltd.

Beijing Xiaojun Technology Co.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Zoom car India Ltd.

Wicked Ride Adventure Services Ltd.

MOBIKA Camuto SA

Market Segmentation

The global shared mobility market is segmented based on service type, vehicle type, and business model:



Service Type :



Ride Sharing



Car Rental



Bike Sharing



Carsharing

Others

Vehicle Type :



Cars



Buses



Two-Wheelers

Other

Business Model :



Business to Business (B2B)



Business to Customer (B2C) Peer to Peer (P2P)

