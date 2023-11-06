Smart Glass Market Research Report 2023 By Product Type, Application, Region And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global smart glass market is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate ( CAGR) of 17.8%. In 2017 , the market was valued at USD 2,870.6 million, and it is expected to reach USD 9,083.7 million by 2025 . Smart glass is an electronically controlled innovation that empowers users to regulate the passage of light, glare, and heat through glass, either manually or automatically. Various control methods, such as automatic photo sensors, motion detectors, smartphone apps, knobs, or light switches, are employed to manage the amount of light and heat that passes through smart glass.

Smart glass technology offers significant energy savings by controlling heating, cooling, and lighting, making it increasingly sought after in transportation and healthcare applications. However, the high cost and security concerns may act as obstacles to market growth, while the potential for solar energy solutions presents a promising opportunity for the global smart glass market.

Market Segmentation

Technology : The market can be categorized into various technologies, including Electrochromic Technology, PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal), SPD (Suspended Particle Devices), Photochromic, and others. Among these, SPD technology held the largest market share in 2017, with a value of USD 949.7 million. Electrochromic technology is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR, allowing color control by applying voltage.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific : This region is expected to dominate the Smart Glass Market, driven by its capability to protect human skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays and prevent fabric and furniture near windows from fading.

Major Players in the Market

Key players in the global smart glass market include:



Saint-Gobain Group (France)

Ravenwindow (Ravenbrick LLC) (US)

PPG Industries, Inc (US)

LTI Smart Glass, Inc (US)

Kinestral Technologies, Inc. (US)

Gentex Corporation (US)

Merck KGAA (Germany)

Pleotint Llc (US)

E-Chromic Technologies, INC. (US)

Chromogenics AB (Sweden)

AGC Inc (Japan)

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan)

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan) Innovative Glass Corporation (US), among others.

