Asia Pacific Regional Conference Kicks Off In Bahrain

MANAMA, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is taking part in Asia and pacific regional conference, which kicked off Monday in Bahrain with wide international participation. The conference's theme is economic empowerment for women and young entrepreneurs.

Chief of the International Federation of Business and Professional Women, Sheikha Hind bint Salman voiced her joy to KUNA at having to organize this conference, and called it a great opportunity to exchange stories of success.

She also touched on the importance of Asia and the pacific as a region saying it is an old and economically growing relation.

As for head of Bahraini Tamkeen, Maha Mafeez, she stated that the fund aims to provide support to private sector and bolster its role in achieving national development.

Tamkeen is working towards putting forth solutions via programs, initiatives, and job opportunities, she explained.

The conference is comprised of various discussion panels and activities as well as an exhibition showcasing products of Bahraini entrepreneurs.

The International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW International), founded in 1930 by Dr. Lena Madesin Phillips, is one of the most influential networks of business and professional women in the world. (end)

