Luis Diaz returns for Liverpool after father's kidnapping catastrophe

(MENAFN) Liverpool's Luis Diaz made a poignant return to the team, scoring a late equalizer in the Premier League match against Luton on Sunday. This came amid the distressing backdrop of his father's abduction by a guerrilla group in Colombia, who is still missing. Despite missing the previous two games, Diaz trained and was named on the bench for the match at Kenilworth Road. He entered the game in the 83rd minute and secured a 1-1 draw with a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time, displaying a T-shirt with the message "Libertad Para Papa" ("Freedom For Papa") after scoring.



Later on Sunday, Diaz took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message. He identified himself not only as a footballer but as Lucho Diaz, the son of Luis Manuel Diaz, emphasizing his father's role as a dedicated family member and pillar of support. Diaz pleaded for the prompt release of his father from the hands of the guerrilla group ELN, and called upon international organizations to collaborate for his father's freedom. He expressed the growing anguish and desperation of his family and himself, highlighting that their suffering will only cease once his father is safely home. Diaz implored for his father's immediate release, emphasizing the importance of respecting his integrity and putting an end to this painful waiting period.



Both of Diaz's parents were abducted in the town of Barrancas, Colombia, last weekend. While his mother was swiftly rescued by the police, his father's whereabouts remain unknown. The Colombian government confirmed that the ELN guerrilla group was responsible for the kidnapping. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had expressed confidence in Diaz's mental state ahead of the game, stating that Diaz felt ready to be part of the team and that positive signs were emerging regarding negotiations for his father's release. Despite the challenging circumstances, Diaz's return to the pitch showcased his resilience and determination to contribute to his team.

