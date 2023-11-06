Explosions Reported At U.S. Base In E. Syria Amid Escalating Tensions

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Nov 6 (NNN-SANA) – Sounds of powerful explosions reverberated through a U.S. base, in Syria's north-eastern province of al-Hasakah last night, a war monitor reported.

The explosions were heard at the Qasrak base, in the countryside of al-Hasakah, followed by the presence of unmanned aerial vehicles hovering over the area, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory said, uncertainty looms over the nature of the explosions, whether they were the consequence of routine military drills or deliberate targeting.

The incident came, a day after an explosion that rocked the vicinity of a U.S. base in al-Shaddadi, south of al-Hasakah, amid a surge in attacks against U.S. military installations in eastern Syria, by pro-Iran militias, in response to U.S. support for Israel in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, according to the Observatory.

Over the past several days, these groups have executed a series of targeted assaults against U.S. forces, across various bases in northern and eastern Syria.

According to the Observatory, a total of 15 attacks have been recorded since Oct 19, targeting several key U.S. bases in Syria.– NNN-SANA

