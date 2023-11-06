16Th Summit Of ECO To Take Place In Tashkent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)
is scheduled to take place on November 8–9, 2021, in Tashkent,
Uzbekistan. The summit, chaired by Uzbek President Shavkat
Mirziyoyev, will be attended by the heads of state and government
of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan,
Turkmenistan and Türkiye, Azernews reports.
At the summit, the leaders of the ECO member countries will
discuss ways to further expand trade, economic, investment,
transport, communications, and humanitarian cooperation within the
organization. Additionally, the summit will focus on improving the
organization's activities.
The ECO was founded in 1985 with a permanent secretariat in
Tehran. Since then, the organization has expanded to include
Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan,
Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The ECO seeks to establish a single
market for goods and services, similar to the European Union. The
organization has bilateral agreements and arbitration mechanisms
between individual and fully sovereign member states.
The 15th ECO Summit was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on
November 28, 2021. The 14th ECO Summit was held virtually on March
4, 2021, under the chairmanship of H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,
President of the Republic of Turkiye. The 13th Summit Meeting of
the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held on March 1,
2017 in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The 12th Summit
Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in
Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, on October 16, 2012.
The 11th ECO Summit Meeting was held on December 23, 2010, in
Istanbul, Turkiye. The 10th Summit Meeting of the Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in Tehran, the Islamic
Republic of Iran, on March 11, 2009. The First Summit Meeting of
the Economic Cooperation Organization was held in Tehran on
February 16–17, 1992.
