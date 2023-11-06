16Th Summit Of ECO To Take Place In Tashkent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is scheduled to take place on November 8–9, 2021, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The summit, chaired by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will be attended by the heads of state and government of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Türkiye, Azernews reports.

At the summit, the leaders of the ECO member countries will discuss ways to further expand trade, economic, investment, transport, communications, and humanitarian cooperation within the organization. Additionally, the summit will focus on improving the organization's activities.

The ECO was founded in 1985 with a permanent secretariat in Tehran. Since then, the organization has expanded to include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The ECO seeks to establish a single market for goods and services, similar to the European Union. The organization has bilateral agreements and arbitration mechanisms between individual and fully sovereign member states.

The 15th ECO Summit was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on November 28, 2021. The 14th ECO Summit was held virtually on March 4, 2021, under the chairmanship of H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkiye. The 13th Summit Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held on March 1, 2017 in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The 12th Summit Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, on October 16, 2012.

The 11th ECO Summit Meeting was held on December 23, 2010, in Istanbul, Turkiye. The 10th Summit Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was held in Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran, on March 11, 2009. The First Summit Meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization was held in Tehran on February 16–17, 1992.