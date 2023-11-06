Heads Of Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation & Turkic Academy Expand Partnership

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva and President of the Turkic Academy
Shahin Mustafayev, have met with the Deputy Prime Minister, the
Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs, Murat Nurtleu.
The meeting was organized as part of the 10th anniversary summit
of the Organization of Turkic States in Astana, Azernews reports.
At the meeting, the sides discussed the projects implemented by
the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the
Turkic Academy towards studying and transmitting to future
generations the history, language, literature, and culture of the
Turkic peoples.
The foundation activities and the academy were assessed as
important contributions to the further strengthening of ties based
on common values in the modern Turkic world.
The sides emphasized the significance of promoting the common
heritage of the Turkic peoples and continuing the implementation of
joint projects between the fraternal Turkic states.
It was brought to the attention that the Kazakhstan Foreign
Affairs Department is always ready to support the initiatives of
both organizations.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
