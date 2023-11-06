President Ilham Aliyev Receieves Delegation Headed By Chairman Of Korea Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and SK Group of the Republic of Korea Chey Tae-won.

Noting that he last visited Azerbaijan 12 years ago, Chey Tae-won said that he was deeply impressed by the development processes and achievements in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev during the past period, and congratulated him on this occasion. The Chairman pointed out economic cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea in various areas.

They discussed, in particular, the experience of the Korean company regarding the application of the concept of“smart city” and“smart village” in the liberated territories, realization of the rich renewable energy potential of Azerbaijan, as well as cooperation in Azerbaijan`s large mineral resources, and in the spheres of information and communication technologies, education and human capital development.

They exchanged views on the expansion of tourism relations between the two countries.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Seoul, SK Group is the second largest conglomerate in the Republic of Korea. Last year's revenue of the company was $150.9 billion, while the volume of its assets was $246.9 billion. The SK Group is composed of 512 subsidiary companies, branches globally and 198 affiliated companies worldwide. SK Group has more than 100,000 employees. The company operates in the areas of energy and chemistry, information and communication technologies, semiconductors and advanced materials, logistics, services, biohealth and pharmaceuticals.

