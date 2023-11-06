President Ilham Aliyev Receieves Delegation Headed By Chairman Of Korea Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received a delegation led by Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce
and Industry and SK Group of the Republic of Korea Chey
Tae-won.
Noting that he last visited Azerbaijan 12 years ago, Chey
Tae-won said that he was deeply impressed by the development
processes and achievements in Azerbaijan under the leadership of
President Ilham Aliyev during the past period, and congratulated
him on this occasion. The Chairman pointed out economic cooperation
opportunities between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea in
various areas.
They discussed, in particular, the experience of the Korean
company regarding the application of the concept of“smart city”
and“smart village” in the liberated territories, realization of
the rich renewable energy potential of Azerbaijan, as well as
cooperation in Azerbaijan`s large mineral resources, and in the
spheres of information and communication technologies, education
and human capital development.
They exchanged views on the expansion of tourism relations
between the two countries.
Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Seoul, SK Group is the
second largest conglomerate in the Republic of Korea. Last year's
revenue of the company was $150.9 billion, while the volume of its
assets was $246.9 billion. The SK Group is composed of 512
subsidiary companies, branches globally and 198 affiliated
companies worldwide. SK Group has more than 100,000 employees. The
company operates in the areas of energy and chemistry, information
and communication technologies, semiconductors and advanced
materials, logistics, services, biohealth and pharmaceuticals.
