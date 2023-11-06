Azerbaijan Adopts New State Standard For State Flag

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Institute of Standardisation under the State
Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control Service of the Ministry of
Economy adopted new standard, AZS 001-2023 Technical Conditions of
State Flag, instead of AZS 001-2006 State Flag.
Azernews reports, citing the State Service, that the updated
technical conditions have been adopted by the state standard.
According to the information, this standard applies to the State
Flag and determines the technical requirements for its manufacture.
At the same time, the standard defines the rules for the
utilisation of the State Flag.
