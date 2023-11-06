               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
One-On-One Meeting Kicks Off Between Azerbaijani, Romanian Fms


11/6/2023 6:11:26 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

A one-on-one meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica Odobescu. This is stated in the social network of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left on November 5, 2023, on an official visit to Romania. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with officials during the visit.

