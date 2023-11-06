One-On-One Meeting Kicks Off Between Azerbaijani, Romanian Fms

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A one-on-one meeting was held between Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminica
Odobescu. This is stated in the social network of the Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that Foreign Minister of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left on November 5, 2023, on an official
visit to Romania. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to hold
high-level meetings with officials during the visit.
