Turkmenistan Is Optimistic About Transferring Turkmen Gas Through Caspian Sea To Azerbaijan, Turkiye

"Work is underway to create a transport corridor along the route
Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan, which will stretch to the
Caspian Sea and then expand to Azerbaijan and Turkiye,"
Azernews reports that this was told by
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Chairman of the People's
Consultative Assembly (Parliament) of Turkmenistan.
Speaking about the results of the Astana summit of the
Organisation of Turkic States (TDT), the Chairman stressed that
there are ample opportunities for the implementation of
internationally significant economic projects and that it is
necessary to use them effectively.
Having mentioned the projects implemented between the Turkic
states, the parliament speaker said: "Turkmenistan currently
exports natural gas to neighboring and brotherly countries,
Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. At the same time, we have an opportunity
to export Turkmen gas through the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan,
Turkiye, and further to the world market. In the near future, we
will have an opportunity to transport electricity to Azerbaijan and
Turkiye, which are brotherly countries".
