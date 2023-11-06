Prince William to attend Earthshot Prize Award in Singapore

(MENAFN) Prince William made his arrival in Singapore on Sunday to attend the Earthshot Prize awards, an event that marks the first time this prestigious environmental recognition has been held in Asia. The Earthshot Prize is dedicated to supporting and celebrating environmental innovators who offer solutions to combat climate change and address the global environmental crisis. Upon landing in Singapore, the 41-year-old prince was warmly welcomed by a crowd of well-wishers, many of whom were waving British flags and cheering enthusiastically. Prince William graciously engaged with the crowd, shaking hands, signing autographs, and even taking selfies with the admirers during a walkabout.



In a statement released upon his arrival, Prince William expressed his delight at being in Singapore for the Earthshot Prize ceremony and commended the nation's ambitious commitment to becoming a leader in environmental innovation. He noted that Singapore's vision sets a high standard for others to follow in the pursuit of innovative solutions to address pressing environmental challenges.



During his visit to Singapore's Changi Airport, Prince William was treated to a breathtaking view of the 40-meter high Rain Vortex, the world's largest indoor waterfall, which was illuminated in green to commemorate his arrival. Additionally, he was presented with a tree planted in his honor in the indoor garden at the base of the waterfall. Prince William's visit to Singapore holds particular significance, as it marks his solo engagement with a primary focus on the Earthshot Prize, an initiative launched by him and his Royal Foundation charity in 2020. The prize is dedicated to promoting and recognizing innovative solutions and technologies aimed at combating global warming and mitigating its adverse effects on the environment.



The Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, set to take place on Tuesday, will name five winners, each of whom will receive one million pounds (approximately $1.2 million) to support the expansion of their projects for broader global impact. This year's selection process involved identifying 15 finalists from six continents, representing a range of environmental categories, including nature protection, clean air, ocean revival, waste elimination, and climate change. The Earthshot Prize stands as a beacon of recognition and support for those working tirelessly to address the environmental challenges facing our planet and provides a platform for the most innovative solutions to shine.

