Eight People Injured In Russia's Airstrike On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight local residents of Odesa were injured in a Russian nighttime attack on the city.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa regional military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the Russian nighttime attack on Odesa, eight local residents were injured," he said.

Three people with minor injuries received assistance at the scene, while another five were hospitalized.

"The injured are receiving all the necessary assistance in the hospital, their condition is stable," Kiper assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the preliminary data, Russians struck the city of Odesa with Oniks and Iskander-M missiles. The enemy projectiles hit the central part of the city and an idle industrial building. The blast wave damaged several multi-storey residential buildings and a museum in the historical part of the city, which is listed as UNESCO heritage.

Russia's drones targeted Odesa's port infrastructure. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 15 enemy drones. Warehouses, unloading equipment, and trucks with grain were damaged.

