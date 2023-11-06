Local Authorities Show Consequences Of Russia's Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Local authorities showed the consequences of Russia's recent shelling of Kherson city.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, shared relevant photos on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the Kherson City Military Administration, Russian troops shelled settlements of Kherson urban territorial community 21 times over the past day, firing 67 projectiles.

Damage was recorded in Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove and Naddniprianske.

Five people received injuries of varying degrees of severity in Russian shelling of the Kherson city territorial community over the past day,

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 5, the Russian army launched 132 shelling attacks on Kherson region. Eight people were injured. Yesterday, around 20:30, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the central part of Kherson. Multi-storey buildings were damaged.