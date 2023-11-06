               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Another Russian Bulk Carrier Loading Coal In Port Of Mariupol


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another Russian bulk carrier is loading coal in the seaport of the temporarily occupied Mariupol

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Another bulk carrier has already loaded for coal. The volume is eight to nine thousand tons. All identifiers are off," Andriushchenko wrote.

As reported, the Russian invaders are turning Mariupol and the surrounding villages into a military and logistics hub.

Read also: Russians destroy more than 3,000 houses in Mariupol 's private sector

In the seaport of Mariupol, the invaders launched diesel locomotives to solve logistical issues. They have been stealing Ukrainian grain, metal products, and granite since the summer of 2022, which they export to Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea. They also bring concrete slabs to the city by sea to build their firing positions.

