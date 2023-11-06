Zelensky Proposes Extending Martial Law, General Mobilization In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has tabled in the Verkhovna Rada the draft laws on extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days.

The relevant bills, No.10211 and No.10212 , were published on the parliament's website, Ukrinform reports.

Thus, Zelensky proposes that the parliament approve his decrees to extend martial law in Ukraine and general mobilization for another 90 days from November 16, 2023.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On the same day, martial law was imposed in the country and general mobilization was announced - until March 26.

Subsequently, the term of martial law and general mobilization was extended by the parliament until April 25, May 25, August 23, November 21, 2022, as well as until February 19, May 20, August 18, and November 15, 2023.