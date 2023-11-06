Enemy Shells Kostiantynivka And Neighboring Villages In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, the Russian army fired artillery and mortars at Kostiantynivka and neighboring villages of Maryinka community, as well as the outskirts of Ocheretyne community.
Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.
“In Donetsk direction, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, and Antonivka of Maryinka community, as well as the outskirts of Ocheretyne community, came under artillery and mortar shelling," Moroz wrote.
He noted that in the Horlivka direction, one person was injured in Toretsk; three houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged. In Chasiv Yar community, two apartment blocks and one private house were damaged.
In the Lysychansk sector, Lyman, Torske, Zarichne and Lozove were subjected to enemy strikes.
As reported, the Russian army injured one resident of Donetsk region on November 5.
Photo: Ihor Moroz / Facebook
