Ukraine's 128Th Brigade Confirms 19 Of Its Soldiers Killed By Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nineteen soldiers of Ukraine's 128th Mountain Assault Brigade have been killed in a Russian missile strike in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

The brigade announced this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A missile strike by an insidious enemy took the lives of 19 soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade from Zakarpattia region," the post reads.

"A thorough check of all the circumstances of the tragedy is being carried out. Until it is over, we ask you not to spread unverified and often fake information," the brigade said.

"Our best fighters died... We express our sincere condolences to their loved ones and promise to take revenge for our comrades," the brigade said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that the most important thing was to establish the truth in this tragedy.