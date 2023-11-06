Russian President To Pay Visit To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Russian President
Vladimir Putin will visit Kazakhstan on November 9, Trend reports.
The visit will take place at the invitation of Kazakh President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Within the framework of the visit, it is planned to hold talks
between the leaders of the two countries, during which it is
planned to discuss topical issues of the Kazakh-Russian strategic
partnership.
In addition, the presidents will participate in the XIX Forum of
Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, which will
be held in Kostanay.
