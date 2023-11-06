               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Is Doing Great Work On Demining Karabakh - Romanian Traveler


11/6/2023 6:10:33 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan has done and continues to do great work on demining in the territory of Karabakh, Romanian traveler Matei Rusu from NomadMania International Travelers Club told Trend during his visit to Karabakh.

Rusu specified that the work is very hard considering that Azerbaijan has only partial access to maps showing the location of the mines.

"The fact that Azerbaijan is demining its lands on its own is a very big deal. I express great respect to the country that takes on this hard work without any outside help," the traveler noted.

The world-famous "NomadMania" international travel club started its trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh on November 4.

The delegation from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50 famous travelers. The group is headed by the head of the club, "NomadMania,", one of the key figures of the world elite of travelers, Harry Mitsidis.

Representatives of the largest international travel networks in the world-ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania", as well as the Travelers Club of Türkiye and the club "Piki Reels" (UK), and the Swedish "Club"100"-have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur eight times in the last two years. This is the ninth visit in a row.

