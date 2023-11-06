Azerbaijan Is Doing Great Work On Demining Karabakh - Romanian Traveler

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan has
done and continues to do great work on demining in the territory of
Karabakh, Romanian traveler Matei Rusu from NomadMania
International Travelers Club told Trend during his visit to Karabakh.
Rusu specified that the work is very hard considering that
Azerbaijan has only partial access to maps showing the location of
the mines.
"The fact that Azerbaijan is demining its lands on its own is a
very big deal. I express great respect to the country that takes on
this hard work without any outside help," the traveler noted.
The world-famous "NomadMania" international travel club started
its trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh on November 4.
The delegation from 26 countries (USA, Canada, Switzerland, UK,
Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary,
Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50
famous travelers. The group is headed by the head of the club,
"NomadMania,", one of the key figures of the world elite of
travelers, Harry Mitsidis.
Representatives of the largest international travel networks in
the world-ETIC, MTP, TCC, "NomadMania", as well as the Travelers
Club of Türkiye and the club "Piki Reels" (UK), and the Swedish
"Club"100"-have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur eight times
in the last two years. This is the ninth visit in a row.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107378065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.