Croatian PM Visits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Prime Minister of
Croatia Andrej Plenković has made a working visit to Azerbaijan,
Trend reports.
An honor guard was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International
Airport, where state flags of both countries waved, in honor of the
Croatian Prime Minister.
Andrej Plenković was met by Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil
Karimli, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other
officials.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107378062
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.