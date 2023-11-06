               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Croatian PM Visits Azerbaijan


11/6/2023 6:10:23 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković has made a working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

An honor guard was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where state flags of both countries waved, in honor of the Croatian Prime Minister.

Andrej Plenković was met by Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107378062

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search