Croatian PM Visits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković has made a working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

An honor guard was lined up at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where state flags of both countries waved, in honor of the Croatian Prime Minister.

Andrej Plenković was met by Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

