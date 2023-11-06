Number Of People To Live In Azerbaijan's Zangilan Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. According to the
master plan of Azerbaijan's Zangilan, its total area will be 333
hectares and population will be 16,000 people, State Committee for
Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
Zangilan, occupied and completely looted by Armenia 30 years
ago, was liberated by the Azerbaijani Army in 2020 and is being
restored today, entering its period of revival. In accordance with
the assignment of the Head of State, in order to ensure planned and
systematic development of the city, taking into account the leading
principles of global urban development, the State Committee for
Urban Planning and Architecture has developed a general plan of the
city, agreed with the relevant state bodies and approved by the
decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated October 30, 2023.
In order to develop the master plan of Zangilan, the State
Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture attracted a reputable
international urban planning organization - the Swiss company
"sa_partners" and the Baku State Design Institute.
