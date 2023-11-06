Number Of People To Live In Azerbaijan's Zangilan Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. According to the master plan of Azerbaijan's Zangilan, its total area will be 333 hectares and population will be 16,000 people, State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Zangilan, occupied and completely looted by Armenia 30 years ago, was liberated by the Azerbaijani Army in 2020 and is being restored today, entering its period of revival. In accordance with the assignment of the Head of State, in order to ensure planned and systematic development of the city, taking into account the leading principles of global urban development, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture has developed a general plan of the city, agreed with the relevant state bodies and approved by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated October 30, 2023.

In order to develop the master plan of Zangilan, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture attracted a reputable international urban planning organization - the Swiss company "sa_partners" and the Baku State Design Institute.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel