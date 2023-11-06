Azerbaijan Reviving Its Lands Liberated From Occupation - Turkish Traveler

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, November 6. Armenians
destroyed and mined the Azerbaijani lands during their occupation,
Turkish traveler Tufan Sevincel told Trend during his trip to Azerbaijan's
Karabakh.
He called on the international community to support Azerbaijan
in demining the liberated territories.
According to the traveler, the area is too severely mined to be
cleared quickly, which may postpone the process of returning people
to their own areas.
Azerbaijan is reviving its liberated areas, according to
Sevincel.
"We, Turks, are relieved that Azerbaijan's lands have been
liberated." We were quite concerned about their 30 years of
occupation," he stated.
On November 4, the world-famous NomadMania international travel
club began its journey to Karabakh.
The delegation from 26 countries (the US, Canada, Switzerland,
the UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain,
Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes
about 50 famous travelers.
