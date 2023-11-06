Azerbaijan Reviving Its Lands Liberated From Occupation - Turkish Traveler

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, November 6. Armenians destroyed and mined the Azerbaijani lands during their occupation, Turkish traveler Tufan Sevincel told Trend during his trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh.

He called on the international community to support Azerbaijan in demining the liberated territories.

According to the traveler, the area is too severely mined to be cleared quickly, which may postpone the process of returning people to their own areas.

Azerbaijan is reviving its liberated areas, according to Sevincel.

"We, Turks, are relieved that Azerbaijan's lands have been liberated." We were quite concerned about their 30 years of occupation," he stated.

On November 4, the world-famous NomadMania international travel club began its journey to Karabakh.

The delegation from 26 countries (the US, Canada, Switzerland, the UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Poland, Finland, Norway, Spain, Hungary, Romania, Portugal, Singapore, Australia, etc.) includes about 50 famous travelers.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel