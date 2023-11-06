               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Romania In Favor Of Normalizing Relations Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - FM


11/6/2023 6:10:23 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Romania supports the process of full normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Romania is interested in European Council President Charles Michel's mediation attempts. Our perspective is a clear, long-term solution to the problem based on international law principles. It is critical for Romania to establish peace and security in the South Caucasus," Ruminia's Foreign Minister emphasized.

