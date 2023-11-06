Romania In Favor Of Normalizing Relations Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Romania supports
the process of full normalization of relations between Azerbaijan
and Armenia, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
"Romania is interested in European Council President Charles
Michel's mediation attempts. Our perspective is a clear, long-term
solution to the problem based on international law principles. It
is critical for Romania to establish peace and security in the
South Caucasus," Ruminia's Foreign Minister emphasized.
