Azerbaijan Records Minor Earthquake In Zagatala District

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. An earthquake has
occurred in Azerbaijan, the Republican Seismic Survey Center at the
National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan told Trend .
At 13:51 (GMT+4), a magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck the Zagatala
district.
It took place at a depth of four kilometers.
There were no tremors.
Previously, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was recorded in Masalli
district, 29 kilometers north of Lankaran station.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN06112023000187011040ID1107378058
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.