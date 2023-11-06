Azerbaijan Records Minor Earthquake In Zagatala District

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. An earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan, the Republican Seismic Survey Center at the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan told Trend .

At 13:51 (GMT+4), a magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck the Zagatala district.

It took place at a depth of four kilometers.

There were no tremors.

Previously, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake was recorded in Masalli district, 29 kilometers north of Lankaran station.

