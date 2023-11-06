Accor Brings Second Pullman Property In India By Signing Pullman Amritsar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Accor, a world-leading hospitality Group boasting more than 1,000 properties across the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, is pleased to announce the signing of its second Pullman hotel in the country, adding another prestigious destination to its growing portfolio.



Targeting the new generation of business and leisure travellers, Pullman Amritsar will open its doors in 2027 on a sprawling 12000sqm site in Amritsar. The exquisite hotel will offer 200 well-appointed rooms, three exceptional food and beverage outlets and a magnificent 1,200+ sqm banqueting facility. Additionally, guests will have access to a state-of-the-art fitness centre and spa alongside a relaxing swimming pool.



The Pullman brand fuses style and achievement, offering a sophisticated and contemporary experience. The brand embodies the pioneering spirit that stems from its namesake and rich heritage spanning over 150 years. Pullman is a place to host and be

hosted with a vibrant social atmosphere, elevated comforts, and immersive design.



Pullman's essence lies in enabling guests to excel in both their professional and leisure pursuits. It facilitates the seamless confluence of business and leisure, allowing guests to effortlessly manage their affairs, explore local culture, savour innovative cuisine and beverages, engage in fitness activities, and foster connections with the local community and fellow travelers. Pullman provides a dynamic platform for guests to thrive in various aspects of their lives and broaden their horizons.



Aniruddh Kumar, Vice President of Development, India & South Asia for Accor said,“With its excellent location and world-class amenities, Pullman Amritsar will be the ideal location for business and leisure travellers alike. The hotel will draw inspiration

from its destination, where guests can experience the local vibe, delight in a range of dining offerings and enjoy a relaxed stay while being close to the city's key attractions. Most importantly, it will offer a seamless experience with welcoming guest service that will cater to their needs and will keep them coming back”.



Inderpreet Singh Anand, Promoter, Worldwide Movers PVT. LTD said,“Partnering with Accor on this premium project for our distinguished entity marks our first foray into the world of hospitality. The hotel will herald a new chapter for the iconic city of Amritsar. With its established position as a world leader in hospitality and a great portfolio of brands with global reach, Accor is the perfect fit for this venture.”



Accor currently operates 61 properties in India under the Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis brands. The Group has a strong pipeline of 30 properties currently under development in India.



ABOUT PULLMAN



Pullman Hotels & Resorts sets a new tempo in global travel and living, delivering an inspiring, energizing and enriching experience to new entrepreneurs. Pullman welcomes guests with the space they need to focus, work and play. Forward-thinking, hyper-connected and with a passion for art and fitness, Pullman retains the adventurous spirit and open-minded ambition that drove it to become a pioneering travel brand over 150 years ago. Today, Pullman features more than 150 properties in vibrant and cosmopolitan destinations around the world, including flagship properties such as Pullman Paris Bercy, Pullman Suzhou Zhonghui in Greater China and Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. Pullman is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle

loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

