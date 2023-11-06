Future Electronics Features Kingbright APFA2507 SMD Leds In THE EDGE

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) November 6, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently featured the Kingbright APFA2507 SMD LEDs in the latest edition of their newsletter, THE EDGE.



Kingbright's APFA2507 Bi-Color series is their newest super low-profile RA bi-color SMD LED selection. This low-profile addition expands their side view SMD LED coverage to support more customers in various market sectors such as home appliances, smart home devices, wearable tech, healthcare applications and more.



The APFA2507 Bi-Color series features 30% less thickness than the standard package. Each colour can be controlled individually or share a common pin to meet different design requirements. The Kingbright low-profile Bi-Color RA SMD is the ideal package for backlight and indicator applications with its wide viewing angle of 130°.



To read about further features, design specs, and more, please visit: To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit: EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.



Register here to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit Contact



