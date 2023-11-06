CABT Logistics Adds 20,000 New Riders To Meet Festive Season E-Commerce Surge

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 6th Nov 2023, New Delhi: CABT Logistics, India\'s leading logistics company with a turnover of INR 250 Cr in FY23 has hired 20,000 new riders to their dedicated workforce to ensure seamless logistics for India\'s bustling e-commerce landscape during festivities.



According to Redseer Strategy Consultants, the 2023 festive season sale has gotten off to a strong start, with a year-on-year (YoY) growth of approximately 16%. India\'s online sales during festive months in 2023 are estimated to be worth about ₹90,000 crore, 18-20% higher than last year, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants. These sales will be driven by about 140 million shoppers who are expected to be transacting online at least once during this festive month.



To meet the surging demands of the festive season, CABT Logistics is employing a multifaceted strategy. As part of these efforts, the company is actively hiring gig workers and expanding its operational capacities while introducing an innovative delivery partner program. Through this program, they aim to bring onboard more than 20,000 gig workers, enhancing the company\'s delivery capabilities.



Moreover, CABT Logistics is opening several Rapid Delivery Points (RDPs) across key metropolitan areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and in Tier II cities as well. These strategic locations will facilitate swift and efficient deliveries, making it convenient for customers to access their orders quickly.



Mr. Shailesh Kumar, Founder of CABT Logistics, shared his insights, \"We are preparing not just for the festive season but for long-term partner growth. We are investing in automation, increasing warehouse capacity, and introducing electric vehicles (EVs) in our fleet. These steps are essential to accommodate the seasonal surge and cater to the ongoing partner growth that follows. We are ready for the peak sales volume of our major clients like Flipkart, Meesho, and Amazon! I recently visited our ground warriors to ensure full support and had an interaction with the clients to extend maximum support from our side. This festive season, we have created seasonal job opportunities for more than 5000+ associates in our CABT Logistics operations network. Together with these 20,000 new riders, we look forward to delivering the fastest, safest, and most joyous festive season for our customers across India.\"



CABT Logistics is set to play a pivotal role in ensuring that the spirit of the festive season is upheld by delivering goods to households across India. The logistics company continues to invest in its infrastructure, technological advancements, and skilled workforce to meet the evolving needs of the e-commerce industry.

