Iranian President Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, describing what is happening in the Strip as "horrific crimes against humanity and genocide."
Following his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Soudani in Tehran on Monday, the Iranian president said in a press conference that his country is ready to cooperate and support any measures taken by Islamic countries to deter the crimes of the Zionist entity.
He also stressed that the killing of women and children and the destruction of citizens' homes in Gaza is a genocide and a crime against humanity. (end)
