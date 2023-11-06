Kuwaiti Official Stresses Importance Of GCC Cybersecurity Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The Head of the National Cybersecurity Center, Major General Ret. Mohammad Bouarki, stressed Monday the importance of strengthening cooperation and building alliances in the field of cybersecurity and information security between the GCC states.

During his speech in the opening of the Fourth Gulf Conference on Cybersecurity Challenges, Bouarki stressed that the world is on the cusp of a fourth industrial revolution driven by communication and digital technology.

He noted that effective cybersecurity is more important in light of this large amount of risks facing the GCC countries, adding that technology alone is no longer sufficient to combat these increasing threats.

Technology requires continuous partnerships between governments and companies and this is the main goal of holding this conference, he added.

He also pointed out that the conference includes rich discussions and key sessions on various topics such as cybercrimes as well as the future of artificial intelligence in the field of cybersecurity.

For his part, head of cybersecurity at Huawei - North Gulf, Kamal Zain, said that Kuwait's digital transformation is no longer just a vision, but has become a reality as the government and the private sector have realized the potential of information and communications technology and its crucial role in reshaping society and economy.

The conference will be attended by the most prominent heads and cybersecurity officials and other key specialized experts from various government and private sectors, with the aim of exchanging their information and opinions on the latest innovations and developments in the fields of cybersecurity and data protection. (end)

aam









MENAFN06112023000071011013ID1107378040