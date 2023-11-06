Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinians on Monday in occupied Jerusalem and Khalil governorate, said Palestine's Health Ministry.

Local sources stated that Mahmoud Al-Tarsh 21, was killed and three others were injured during clashes with the occupation forces in Halhul, northern Khalil.

The occupation forces killed another Palestinian after clashes that resulted in injuring two occupation soldiers.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club said that the occupation forces launched a massive arrest campaign last night and early morning, targeting about 70 Palestinians, including two women and a girl.

The statement added that they arrested Muntaha Al-Taweel, wife of prisoner Jamal Al-Taweel, Manal Dudeen, and the freed prisoner Ahad Al-Tamimi, who was arrested years ago after slapping an Israeli soldier as he stormed her house.

It also added that attacks against detainees and their families, in addition to acts of sabotage and house destruction, accompanied the arrest operations which were mainly in Jerusalem and Ramallah.

According to the Prisoner's Club, the occupation forces arrested 2,150 people since October 7th. (end)

