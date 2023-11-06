Deal Signed To Bolster Jordan-Lebanon Business Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- The Palestinian-Jordanian Business Forum and the Lebanese-Jordanian Business Forum have signed an agreement to enhance economic cooperation between business owners in Jordan and Lebanon, and to exchange expertise and experiences.As per a statement released by the Palestinian-Jordanian Business Forum on Monday, this memorandum allows for the exchange of commercial information and investment laws, and the creation of a database of investment and economic opportunities and projects available in both countries.Chairman of the Palestinian-Jordanian Business Forum Nazmi Atmeh said that this memorandum of cooperation would allow business owners to establish joint projects and exchange experiences.Nassim Aldada, Chairman of the Lebanese-Jordanian Business Forum, said that the agreement aims to encourage trade exchange between the two countries and create joint job opportunities between business owners.