Over 200 Killed In One Night By Israeli Airstrikes

Gaza, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- At least 200 Palestinians were killed in last night's intense Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Monday.The Ministry's message to the media clarified that the toll only includes Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.It said earlier that the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip resulted in 9,770 deaths, including 4,800 children and 2,550 women.The Israeli occupation's air raids also injured 24,808 people, while 2,660 others, including 1,270 children, remain missing, added the ministry.The Israeli war on Gaza displaced approximately 1.5 million Palestinians, or roughly 70 percent of the population.