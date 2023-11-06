King Departs For Brussels To Discuss Developments In Gaza With EU, NATO Officials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday departed for Brussels to meet with officials from the European Union, NATO, and the Belgian government.During the visit, King Abdullah will discuss the dangerous developments in Gaza, as well as the need to stop the war, and facilitate the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.Meetings will also cover bilateral relations and Jordan's partnership with the EU, NATO, and Belgium.His Majesty is slated to meet with King Philippe of the Belgians, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, members of the North Atlantic Council, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and European Council President Charles Michel.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is accompanying the King on the visit.His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.