Grieving family pleads for information in awful Cincinnati shooting

(MENAFN) The grieving family of 11-year-old Dominic Davis, who tragically lost his life in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, is making a heartfelt plea to the public, urging anyone with information about the incident to step forward. Dominic Davis was one of the victims in a mass shooting that occurred at an intersection in Cincinnati's West End on a Friday night, where he lost his life, and five others sustained injuries.



Among the injured victims, four were children between the ages of 12 and 15, and the fifth was a 53-year-old woman, according to Cincinnati police. As of Sunday, four of the victims had been discharged from the hospital, while one remained hospitalized but was reported to be in stable condition. Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge revealed that the unknown assailant had rapidly discharged 22 rounds from a dark sedan during the tragic incident.



At a news conference on Sunday, Dominic's father, Isaac Davis, posed a poignant question: "When will this stop?" He expressed the heart-wrenching pain of losing a child and pondered how many more families would have to endure the anguish of burying their children and loved ones. In a heartfelt plea, he urged anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward with information, emphasizing that the family is pleading for assistance in solving this devastating crime.

