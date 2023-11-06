California police officer quits after racist texts related to controversial shooting

(MENAFN) A California police officer who was involved in a controversial shooting incident last year has tendered his resignation following the discovery of racist text messages he had authored, including ones that made light of the shooting, according to the police chief. Mark McNamara, who had joined the San Jose Police Department in 2017, stepped down after being informed of an investigation into his offensive messages, as confirmed by Police Chief Anthony Mata in a statement to the Bay Area News Group.



The investigation into McNamara's conduct was initially focused on an unrelated and unspecified matter, conducted by the department's internal affairs unit. During this process, it came to light that he had sent "disgusting text messages that demonstrated racial bias." These text messages, now documented in a file, show McNamara communicating with two unnamed recipients, making reference to the March 27, 2022, shooting of K'aun Green, an incident that had sparked controversy.



In the March 2022 shooting, McNamara had shot and injured K'aun Green, who is Black. The incident unfolded after Green seemingly quelled a dispute inside an establishment near San Jose State University. Green had successfully disarmed one of the individuals involved in the altercation and was retreating from the front door with the confiscated handgun held aloft when he was shot by McNamara, according to the police's account.



Some of McNamara's text messages contained derogatory language referencing Green, including a racial slur, and were dated the day following the shooting. Additionally, other messages sent in June 2023 appear to have been exchanged while McNamara was under interview by the City Attorney's Office and Green's legal representation, who had filed a lawsuit against the city concerning the shooting.



Adanté Pointer, representing Green through his firm Lawyers for the People, asserted that these text messages served as evidence that the shooting of his client "was driven by racial animus." As of the report, contact information for McNamara was unavailable.



San Jose Police Officers' Association President Steve Slack expressed strong condemnation of the text message investigation, characterizing it as a stark reminder that not everyone within the law enforcement profession possesses the moral compass required. He deemed McNamara's behavior as "beyond unacceptable" and denounced it unequivocally.



