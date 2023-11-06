Israel carries out new airstrikes on Gaza

(MENAFN) Fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip early Monday resulted in the loss of several Palestinian lives, marking a tragic development in the ongoing conflict within the besieged Palestinian territory.



As reported by the state news agency Wafa, a fighter jet targeted a house in Khan Younis, located to the south of Gaza City, leading to the deaths of three individuals, including a child. There were reports of people remaining trapped under the rubble as a result of this strike.



Another airstrike hit a house in the central city of Deir al-Balah, causing casualties that included at least 15 people, with both fatalities and injuries.



Furthermore, a house in the Zawaida district in the central Gaza Strip was also struck by an Israeli airstrike, resulting in ten casualties, encompassing both fatalities and injuries.



Additionally, a separate Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the Tel al-Sultan refugee camp, located to the west of Rafah in southern Gaza.



The ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, which has persisted for nearly a month, originated from Israel's response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7th. This prolonged and devastating conflict has led to a substantial loss of life, with more than 11,300 people reported killed.



The casualties include at least 9,770 Palestinians and nearly 1,600 Israelis. Beyond the significant loss of life and injuries, the Israeli siege has resulted in critical shortages of basic supplies for the 2.3 million residents of Gaza.

