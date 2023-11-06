Bassem Yousef clarifies choice of wearing qashabiya in recent interview

(MENAFN) Bassem Youssef, an Egyptian comedian and TV host, explained his choice of attire in a recent discussion with Piers Morgan on social media, claiming it honored people's "natural connection with the land."



Throughout the extensive two-hour interview, Youssef made a notable departure from the conventional interview attire commonly chosen by celebrities and political pundits by opting for a qashabiya, a distinct and culturally significant garment.



Within the course of their conversation, the two engaged in a comprehensive discussion regarding Israel's current military campaign in Gaza. They also delved into the enduring hardships and conditions that Palestinians face as a consequence of Israeli occupation, providing an in-depth exploration of these critical issues.



About his outfit, Youssef stated: “Is it Native American? Is it Mexican? No its Saudi, Palestinian, Jordanian, Algerian, Moroccan, it comes from the Arab Peninsula, no it’s African. The truth is, it’s none and it’s all. When I was getting ready for the second interview, I have already prepared my outfit. Jacket, white shirt, black pants. The usual ‘interview look.’ The night before I saw that jacket in my closet. A friend of mine in Jordan was starting her business and gave it to me as a gift. Is it “Tatreez” is it “Sidau” is it “Qashgabia”? It is all and its none,” he declared



“What was fascinating is that people who lived so far apart from each other, whether in Palestine, Arabian desert, African plains, North and south American mountains have so much in common without them knowing. The colors, the designs the vibrant patterns. All these people had that in common thousands of years ago. Maybe it’s the natural connection with the land. Maybe that’s the language of the indigenous people everywhere: colors, warmth and fabrics made with love,” the comedian continued, referring to customs from many cultures.



“Maybe this is how they connected with the land. with colors, with love with history and memories and roots. Like those roots of the olive trees that stayed there for 600 years. These are not just colors. and Olive trees are not just plants. They are family. And if someone uproots a family member that has been there for 600 years, well they obviously never belonged to that family. I put by monotone colored jacket away and I wore this. May you all feel the love, the belonging and the colors that surrounds us and connect us to the land, the earth, the roots. And I think the least I can do is let people know about my friend in Jordan. This is the account. I am sure she will be pleasantly surprised. @qashabeyyeh,” Youssef finally said.

