Google deals with jury trial over Play Store payment system

(MENAFN) Google is set to face a significant challenge in a San Francisco federal court where a 10-person jury will determine whether its digital payment system within the Play Store, responsible for app distribution on Android devices, has been unlawfully inflating costs for consumers and developers. This trial, presided over by U.S. District Judge James Donato, is slated to continue until just before Christmas and will feature testimony from Sundar Pichai, a longstanding Google executive who currently serves as the CEO of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company.



The backdrop of this legal battle is Google's ongoing entanglement in one of the largest U.S. antitrust trials in 25 years. In this other trial, which took place in Washington D.C., Google has been defending its longstanding dominance in internet search against allegations from the U.S. Justice Department. The government asserts that Google has abused its power to stifle competition and innovation in the digital realm. The case in San Francisco centers on a challenge brought forth by Epic Games, the creator of the immensely popular video game Fortnite. Epic Games lost a similar trial in 2021, which focused on many of the same issues, but pertained to Apple's iPhone app store.



While the previous lawsuit against Apple didn't yield the desired outcome for Epic Games, it did manage to create a potential vulnerability in the tight grip Apple and Google maintain over the mobile app ecosystem. Both companies charge commissions ranging from 15 percent to 30 percent on digital purchases made through mobile apps. A judge and an appeals court determined that Apple should permit apps to include links to alternative payment options, a decision that could undermine this lucrative revenue stream. Apple has appealed this part of the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Epic Games is also challenging various elements of the case it lost.



Now, Epic Games has shifted its focus to Google, challenging its commission system. While Android's structure already allows for other app stores, such as Samsung's, to distribute apps that function on the platform, Epic contends that Google still maintains a stronghold over the Android app ecosystem and its associated payment system. Epic alleges that Google has paid substantial sums to suppress competition, prompting this legal action in San Francisco.

