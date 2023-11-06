The Ripple Effects Of The Israel-Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As the world has watched in horror at the events unfolding in Israel and Palestine, it has been hard to find analysis that suggests the conflict is anything other than unsolvable. Yet now, more than ever, states must use this moment to pursue a resolution of the wider Israel-Palestine issue.

If left unresolved, its effects will no longer be confined just to the Middle East. Instead, it will destabilize countries far away from the conflict. And above all, it will continue the misery heaped upon innocent lives in the region.

Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel caught Iran's leaders by surprise . Nonetheless, the eruption in violence has, in the medium term, suspended further relationship-building between Israel and Arab states. This serves Iran's purpose well.

An escalation in the situation, however, is unlikely to suit Tehran. Of late, after emerging from a dual crisis of a deteriorating economy and months-long anti-regime protests, Tehran seems to be interested in good-neighborly conduct , perhaps out of a desire to rescue its flailing economy.

It would not make strategic sense for Iran to climb the escalatory ladder, just when the regional situation is to its liking. Tehran will relish the opportunity to engage in political posturing and brandishing its revolutionary credentials in the region, but it would not welcome its own direct involvement or that of Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based“crown jewel” of Iran's allies and proxies in the region.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's speech to his followers on Friday made clear that the group would not intervene in the conflict just yet but would keep the Israel-Lebanon border hot.